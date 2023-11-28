Man Sends His Friend to Pass Driving Test For Him, Both Get Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested by the Lahore police after they attempted to pass the driving test through cheating at the Liberty Licensing Centre.

According to details, one of the arrested individuals, Usman, had sent his friend Farukh Ejaz to take the test for him. However, his suspicious behavior raised doubts about his identity.

To confirm his identity, the police decided to conduct a biometric verification, which revealed a mismatch with his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

After confirming that the two were attempting to pass the test fraudulently, police registered a case against both the suspects and took them into their custody.

Unprecedented Increase in Driving License Applications

Following the Lahore High Court’s directive to arrest individuals without driving licenses, issuance of new driving licenses has increased by a massive 788 percent. Official statistics have revealed that 60,000 driving licenses have been issued by the authorities during the last three days.

To facilitate the citizens and effectively manage a large number of applications, the traffic police department has increased the number of centers to 33. Furthermore, police have also intensified their crackdown against underage drivers, arresting thousands of individuals.