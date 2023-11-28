Tecno Spark 20C Launched With iPhone’s Dynamic Island for $130

Tecno discreetly introduced the Spark 20C as its latest entry-level offering, featuring noteworthy elements such as a sizable battery and a 50MP main camera.

Design and Display

The Spark 20C boasts a 6.6” LCD with a 720p resolution and supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. The handset maintains a slim profile at 8.75 mm, characterized by its flat sides. The fingerprint resides on the side atop the power button.

However, the highlighting feature of the phone’s design is the Dynamic Island-like animation around the punch-hole selfie camera used for brief notifications.

Internals and Software

Although Tecno did not disclose the specific chipset, it mentioned the presence of an octa-core CPU with Cortex-A53 units clocked at 2.2 GHz, hinting at a possible utilization of the Mediatek Helio G36 platform commonly found in LTE-only phones.

The device offers 128 GB of storage, expandable via a microSD slot, with a choice between 4 GB and 8 GB of RAM. For software, the phone comes with Android 13 and Tecno’s custom UI.

Cameras

Positioned alongside the square island on the rear, the 50MP main camera shares space with a secondary shooter labeled as the “AI Cam,” although its actual impact on improving shots may be limited. Meanwhile, the selfie camera, equipped with an 8MP sensor, is housed within a punch hole.

Battery and Pricing

Tecno Spark 20C features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Tecno Spark 20C is available in Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Alpenglow Gold color options. Additionally, there is a variant with a “Magic Skin” paint job, presenting a green hue. This particular model features a 100% recycled plastic panel with zero harmful substances.

Details regarding pricing and availability are currently not disclosed. However, based on certain reports, it is anticipated that the device will commence at a starting price of $130.

Tecno Spark 20C Specifications