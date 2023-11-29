Punjab Govt to Open Another Flyover For Traffic This Week

After opening the Shahdara flyover for traffic earlier this month, the caretaker Punjab government is gearing up to inaugurate one more flyover in Lahore.

According to details, the construction work on the Akbar Chowk flyover has been completed. The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) stated that the flyover will be opened for traffic this week.

Earlier, Punjab’s Minister for Housing visited the project along with DG LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. According to LDA, two flyovers of 1.1 km have been constructed under the project.

The authority claimed that not even a single tree was cut during construction, adding that it has also built multiple protected U-turns at 10 locations.

Additionally, the Parks and Horticulture (PHA) has been directed to deploy more teams to complete the project soon.

The caretaker government has inaugurated multiple mega projects in the province. Last week, the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi completed the Cavalry underpass and opened it for traffic.

The Punjab government said the project was completed in 2.5 months instead of 6 months, resulting in 15% cost savings.