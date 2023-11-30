Govt Employees in Pindi to Travel to Offices on Bicycles Soon

Government employees in Rawalpindi could soon be travelling to their offices via bicycles as the district administration explores initiatives to promote sustainable commuting options and reduce environmental impact.

Talking to a local media outlet, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, Hassan Waqar Cheema, said that in an effort to encourage government employees to commute to work using bicycles, they are contemplating a pilot project.

He explained that initially, they would require five to ten officials of every government office to travel to work via bicycle. The Deputy Commissioner added that it would be mandatory for young government employees, in particular, to commute to office using bicycle.

He added that apart from the health benefits, the initiative would also discourage the usage of cars or motorcycles for commuting purposes. The district administration is planning to organize a cycle rally as part of a campaign to tackle smog and air pollution.

Additionally, the authorities’ operation against smoke-emitting vehicles, industrial units, and brick kilns also continues. The Deputy Commissioner revealed that they have imposed fines worth Rs. 9 lac on 15 industrial units for polluting the air, and thousands of vehicles have been challaned as well.

It should be noted that earlier, the provincial transport minister announced that they are all set to launch electric bikes for government employees.