PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Kasur

Published Nov 30, 2023

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a sales channel of a mobile phone company in Kasur.

The sales channel was found to be involved in the illegal activation of SIMs and the sale of pre-activated SIMs to criminals.

During the raid, 53 active SIMs were seized and one person was apprehended by the FIA team. Furthermore, an illegal SIM supplier network was also unearthed. Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

An FIR has been registered against the accused.
The raid highlights PTA’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal activation of SIMs.

>