FBR Extends Income Tax Return Filing Date for Its Non-Filer Officers to Dec 6

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the income tax return filing date for its non-filer officers to December 6, 2023 (Wednesday).

Sources said that a few hundred officers of FBR have not filed their income tax return for the tax year 2023.

According to sources, there are 3,200 grade 17 and above officers in FBR. The FBR, on November 30, 2023, extended the date of income tax return filing and also wrote a letter to Chief Commissioners IR with regards to filing of income tax returns for the Tax Year (TY) 2023 in the case of officers BS 17 or above.

As per the document, all BS-17 or above officers were required to e-file their return for TY 2023. Moreover, a certificate to this effect was also required to be furnished to the board on or before December 6. The letter further stated that the requisite information duly signed by the respective Chief Commissioner IT should be emailed before the due date mentioned above.