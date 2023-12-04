Lahore’s Lari Adda to Become an Airport-Style Terminal

In an effort towards enhancing transportation facilities, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to upgrade Lahore’s Lari Adda into a cutting-edge airport-style terminal.

The caretaker CM has approved Rs. 9 billion for the construction of a new bus terminal in the provincial capital, which will be built on the site of the former bus station in Badami Bagh.

According to the details, the bus terminal will be equipped with modern facilities, including bus bays, expansive roads, restrooms, and waiting areas. Additionally, a seven-story parking plaza worth Rs. 4 billion on an area of 46 kanals will be constructed at the bus terminal.

The plaza will provide parking space for up to 700 cars. Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Rafia Haider, has called a meeting of relevant departments in the next few days to discuss the mega project.

It should be noted that Mohsin Naqvi has recently inaugurated billions worth of mega projects. In November, the caretaker CM opened four mega projects for the public, including the Akbar Chowk Flyover, Cavalry Ground Underpass, Bedian Road Underpass, and Shahdara Flyover.