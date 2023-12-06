Infinix Hot 40 Series Launched With iPhone’s Dynamic Island for Under $200

As anticipated, the Infinix Hot 40 Series has been officially launched, introducing three new smartphones – Infinix Hot 40i, Infinix Hot 40, and Infinix 40 Pro. Each device boasts competitive specifications while maintaining an affordable price range. These phones also have their version of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

Infinix Hot 40 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1080p 90Hz LCD with a brightness of 500 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, with 4/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, expandable up to 8 GB virtual RAM. Storage choices range from 128 GB to 256 GB UFS 2.2, with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

Equipped with a 32MP front camera and a dual flash within the pill-shaped notch, the Hot 40 Pro boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 108MP + 2MP macro + AI cam for photography.

A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support powers the device. Unlocking is made convenient with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and users can enjoy Android 13 with XOS 13.5 on top, featuring Magic Ring notifications. Color choices include Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, and Starfall Green.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 13, XOS 13.5

: Android 13, XOS 13.5 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.78″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 90Hz, 500 nits brightness

: Memory : RAM : 4 GB, 8 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 108 MP (main) + 2MP (macro) + AI Cam Front : 32MP

: Colors: Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green

Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: N/A (expected under $200)

Infinix Hot 40

The vanilla Hot 40 showcases an identical 6.78-inch LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate alongside 1080p resolution (1080 x 2460px). The screen also has a quick response time thanks to its 240Hz touch sampling rate, making it suitable for gaming.

In contrast to the Pro variant, the Infinix Hot 40 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, as earlier revealed on the Google Play Console. It comes with 4/8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, expandable up to 8 GB virtual RAM, and offers two storage variants: 128 GB or 256 GB (eMMC), complemented by a microSD card slot.

It features the same 32MP front camera with dual-led flash and a dual main camera setup of 50MP + 2MP macro on the rear, accompanied by quad flash. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures sustained performance throughout the day.

Other shared features include a side fingerprint sensor, Android 13 with XOS 13.5, and Magic Ring notifications designed for its distinctive pill-shaped display notch. The available colors are Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, or Starfall Green.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G52 MC2

Mali G52 MC2 OS : Android 13, XOS 13.5

: Android 13, XOS 13.5 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.78″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 90Hz, 500 nits brightness

: Memory : RAM : 4 GB, 8 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50MP (main) + 2MP (macro) Front : 32MP

: Colors: Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green

Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: N/A (expected under $200)

Infinix Hot 40i

Featuring a smaller 90Hz 6.58-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a brightness of 480 nits, the device is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC, accompanied by 4/8 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128/256 GB UFS storage. Expandable storage is facilitated through a MicroSD card slot.

ALSO READ Infinix Zero 30 Gets 4G Version for $150 Lower Price

The front camera maintains a 32MP resolution with dual LED flash, while the rear camera is a 50MP single-lens setup with Quad LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 40i is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W charging, ensuring efficient power management. The inclusion of a side fingerprint sensor ensures quick and secure authentication. Color options for this smartphone include Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, or Starfall Green.

All these smartphones are set to be priced under $200, although details about their availability are yet to be disclosed.

Specifications