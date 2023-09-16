Infinix Note 30 VIP’s New ‘BMW Racing Edition’ Only Costs $15 More

Back in June, Infinix introduced the Note 30 VIP in two stylish color options, Magic Black and Glacier Blue. Today, these choices are expanded with the launch of a special edition smartphone known as the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition.

For this unique edition, Infinix collaborated with BMW Group’s Designworks. The design takes inspiration from the world of street racing and incorporates cutting-edge 3D Lighting Leather technology on its rear cover. This innovative feature allows the iconic tri-color light band of BMW to shine through the black leather texture, adding a distinctive touch.

The back cover reflects the imagery of a checkered flag, while the palm grip is adorned with small triangles to enhance both grip and stability, much like the performance racing steering wheels.

This model’s customized OS features a thematic alignment with the colors of the rear light band and Magic Ring, which appears to take inspiration from Apple’s Dynamic Island concept. Its primary goal is to streamline multitasking by eliminating the need for frequent app switching.

However, in terms of specifications, the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition remains consistent with the regular model. It retains the Dimensity 8050 SoC, a 6.67-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and JBL-tuned stereo speakers.

The smartphone also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and houses a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting both 68W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Moreover, the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition comes packaged in a distinctive BMW-themed retail box, complete with additional accessories such as a 15W wireless charger and TWS earphones.

In addition to these extras, Infinix is extending VIP benefits to customers who opt for the Racing Edition. These benefits include exclusive after-sales support, priority access to repair services, and a range of other premium VIP privileges.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is set to hit global markets at an approximate price point of $315. However, specific details about the RAM and storage configuration for this edition have not yet been disclosed.

Specifications