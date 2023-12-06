Karachi Traffic Police Sets Record With 9,555 Fines in One Day

Karachi Traffic Police has launched a campaign against rule violators, issuing thousands of tickets daily.

According to DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, the traffic police have issued 9,555 fines in the last 24 hours, amounting to Rs. 6.87 million in fines.

He added that 1,033 challans were issued to motorcyclists driving without a helmet. Furthermore, 1200 underage drivers were also fined Rs. 2.1 million, seizing 1,105 motorcycles of teenagers.

Iqbal Dara revealed that a significant portion of the fines, totaling Rs. 2.5 million, was imposed on motorcyclists, while small cars were fined over Rs. 0.7 million.

He clarified that action against traffic rules violators will continue without any discrimination, adding that no one is above the law, whether ordinary citizens or police officials.

On the other hand, motorists have alleged that the traffic police officials are taking bribes. Additionally, cops have been accused of hindering smooth traffic flow by stopping vehicles for a long time.