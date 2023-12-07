DGI&P Caught Lying About Timely Delivery of Passports

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) recently refuted reports about delays in passport deliveries. It added that some elements are spreading fake and baseless news on social media and other platforms about delays in the printing of passports to financially exploit the public.

DGI&P added that it has been issuing passports as per routine daily. It said that fast-track category travel documents and urgent ones are being issued in three and five days, respectively, with normal passports being printed in a month.

“The general public is further informed that due to the efforts of Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Secretary Interior and DG Passport Mustafa Kamal Qazi, a large quantity of lamination paper required for passports has been arranged, which will be received tonight,” DGI&P stated.

It claimed that due to the availability of lamination paper in such a large quantity, issuance of normal passports can be further expedited, taking only 21 working days.

Important Announcement! pic.twitter.com/j6PdBhwuVB — Directorate General Immigration & Passports (@DGIPofficial) December 6, 2023

However, responding to DGI&P’s statement on X, various netizens revealed that contrary to the official statement, they have indeed been facing delays in getting their passports.

A netizen wrote that his entire year had been wasted due to a delay in getting his passport.

What a joke that we are delivering the passports on time if you people are doing your job very well then why are you turning off the replies? You don't know my whole year has been wasted because of your GHATIYA POLICY. And still have not received my passport. @DGIPofficial https://t.co/qvpUW1T75d pic.twitter.com/SemUacZukS — عمران (@Imran_Mazhar101) December 6, 2023

Another social media user wrote that he had applied for the renewal of his passport two months ago but he hasn’t received it yet.