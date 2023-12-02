Oppo Find X7 Pro Teaser Confirms Camera Details

Oppo is actively working on its upcoming flagship smartphone, expected to be the successor to this year’s Find X6 Pro. Presumably named the Find X7 Pro, the device is set to make its debut in 2024, marking Oppo’s entry into the high-end smartphone market.

Recently, a tipster on X leaked a teaser image providing a glimpse of the camera island on the upcoming Oppo flagship.

The image reveals the continuation of Oppo’s collaboration with Hasselblad, evident from the prominent H logo. This suggests that the Find X7 Pro will feature Hasselblad color calibration for its cameras. The leaked image shows at least four camera sensors, unlike the Find X6 Pro, which had three. However, it’s unclear if one of the cutouts serves a different purpose due to the limited information available.

Rumors surrounding the Find X7 series suggest the inclusion of satellite connectivity, with the Pro variant rumored to incorporate the Sony LYT-900 sensor for its main camera. Oppo also plans to use the same camera sensor for the upcoming OnePlus 12, which is launching in China on December 5 and January 24 for the international market, starting with India.

As for the Oppo Find X7 Pro, the flagship phone has recently appeared in a leaked spy shot with a gigantic octagon camera. This picutre also shows off the phone’s metal frame, a curved rear panel, and a white color option. Take a look at the image below.

The Oppo Find X7 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will have a 2K 120Hz LTPO display that will enable variable refresh rates and more battery saving. It will have two telephoto cameras and a 50MP ultrawide camera alongside its 50MP main camera.