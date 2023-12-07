Toyota Unveils Locally Assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid [Video]

After months of leaks, rumors and teasers, Indus Motor Company (IMC) is all set to launch its first locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Corolla Cross.

The locally built Corolla Cross Hybrid was unveiled at the line-off ceremony held in Karachi yesterday. The ceremony was attended by officials of Toyota as well as government dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman IMC, Mohamedali R. Habib thanked all their stakeholders for their support, adding that this milestone reflects the deep-rooted friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

The president of Toyota’s Emerging-market Compact Car Company and executive vice president of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing, Yoshiyuki Takai, highlighted the growing trend of consumers choosing HEVs in Asian countries. He added that the company hopes that Pakistani customers would love the ‘Corolla Cross HEV as an attractive, efficient, and exhilarating vehicle, like in other markets.’

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, Asad Rehman Gilani, congratulated Toyota for the milestone, and highlighted the government’s commitment towards ‘supporting the auto sector’s endeavors in introducing hybrid and electric technologies in Pakistan.’

Locally assembled Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid unveiled. pic.twitter.com/nGqyptZf4O — ThebetterPakistan (@ThebetterPak_) December 7, 2023

Gilani also emphasized expediting exports, underscoring its importance in reducing the trade deficit.

Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, IMC, said that the car will offer an 1800cc engine, providing options for both hybrid and gasoline drivetrains, with variations in both low and high-grade models.

Despite the unveiling of the car, IMC hasn’t shared any details about its availability or price. Recently, a letter had gone viral about its launch and price, however, it was refuted by the company.