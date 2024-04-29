News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Govt to Build Motorway From Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu: Minister

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 29, 2024 | 6:16 pm

Federal Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has announced the construction of a motorway from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu.

During his address at the passing-out parade of patrol officers at the National Highways and Motorway Training College in Sheikhupura, the minister revealed the government’s plans to construct a motorway for the northern regions.

ALSO READ

According to him, the federal government intends to build a motorway from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu. He stated that it would prove to be a game-changer for the region.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the completion of Sukkur to Hyderabad motorway was one of his top priorities. He lauded the Motorway Police for their honesty and dedication.

“I salute and congratulate all the people who participated in the passing-out,” he said. Moreover, the federal minister announced a reward of one-month salary for the 289 officers of the department.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that 189 officers from the Motorway Police, having completed their training, participated in the passing-out parade. Furthermore, 100 officials from the FIA also graduated. The graduating class also included 26 women alongside their male counterparts.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>