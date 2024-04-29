Govt to Build Motorway From Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu: Minister

Federal Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has announced the construction of a motorway from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu.

During his address at the passing-out parade of patrol officers at the National Highways and Motorway Training College in Sheikhupura, the minister revealed the government’s plans to construct a motorway for the northern regions.

According to him, the federal government intends to build a motorway from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu. He stated that it would prove to be a game-changer for the region.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the completion of Sukkur to Hyderabad motorway was one of his top priorities. He lauded the Motorway Police for their honesty and dedication.

“I salute and congratulate all the people who participated in the passing-out,” he said. Moreover, the federal minister announced a reward of one-month salary for the 289 officers of the department.

It is pertinent to mention that 189 officers from the Motorway Police, having completed their training, participated in the passing-out parade. Furthermore, 100 officials from the FIA also graduated. The graduating class also included 26 women alongside their male counterparts.