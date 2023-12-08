IT Minister Reveals Launch Date For 5G Technology in Pakistan

Caretaker Minister of IT & Telecom Dr. Umar Saif has announced that Pakistan’s IT exports will grow in the Middle East.

Memorandums of understanding have been signed with three Qatari companies, and he thinks that IT exports will grow there.

Dr. Umar Saif said that 5G will be launched in July next year, and they will take action on the 300 MHz spectrum for 5G. They are also solving the problems of telecommunication companies regarding 5G, he added.

A telecommunication tribunal will be set up in three weeks, and an action advisory committee has been formed for 5G. A consultant will be hired for 5G action. He expressed the hope that all telecommunication companies will buy the spectrum.

Dr. Umar Saif emphasized the importance of women’s participation in decision-making. He said that women should be provided equal opportunities in business. The government has launched various schemes for women.

In the ceremony, the officials of the World Bank Group also shed light on the measures taken for the environment of the future and increasing capital for the help of women in business. Dr. Umar Saif believes that by empowering rural women, the country can move forward on the path of development.