No Decision Made to Divest Equity in PRL: PSO

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has refuted claims that it plans to divest its equity in Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL).

“PSO would like to address a recent news report circulating in a section of media and clarify that PSO has made no decision to divest its equity in PRL,” said a statement issued by the company.

The statement said that the reported news was incorrect and misleading. It further said that PSO remains committed to its strategic investments and partnerships in the energy sector, and any decision regarding shareholding in subsidiaries or affiliates would be made through a transparent process as per state law.