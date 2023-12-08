No Decision Made to Divest Equity in PRL: PSO

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 9:20 pm
pakistan state oil | Financial Results | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has refuted claims that it plans to divest its equity in Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL).

“PSO would like to address a recent news report circulating in a section of media and clarify that PSO has made no decision to divest its equity in PRL,” said a statement issued by the company.

ALSO READ

The statement said that the reported news was incorrect and misleading. It further said that PSO remains committed to its strategic investments and partnerships in the energy sector, and any decision regarding shareholding in subsidiaries or affiliates would be made through a transparent process as per state law.

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Hosts Wrapped 2023 Event in Karachi, Bringing the Beat Closer to Pakistan’s Listeners
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>