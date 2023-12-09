Asus ROG Phone 8 Gaming Phone Gets First Official Teaser With Completely New Design

Asus is preparing to unveil the latest addition to its ROG Phone lineup, the ROG Phone 8, and the company has just released an official teaser.

The teaser reveals a redesigned back for the ROG Phone 8, showcasing a pentagon-shaped camera module housing three camera sensors and an LED flash. Additionally, the phone features a side-mounted USB-C port, a design choice consistent with the previous ROG Phone 7 series.

The phone also seems to be losing its gamer aesthetics on the rear panel in favor of a more regular phone design. However, since the teaser does not show a clear picture, we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. It is also unclear which ROG Phone 8 is shown in the image.

Details about the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate have surfaced on Geekbench, indicating the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and boast 24 GB of RAM. The phone has also been certified for 65W charging by China’s 3C agency.

The ROG Phone 8 series, anticipated to launch in early 2024, is expected to include a standard 8 model and an 8 Pro version. We can expect a step down in specifications for the vanilla ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is likely going to stay uniform across the three phones to keep the performance on par.

All ROG Phones typically launch at the same time around the globe, so we can expect the same from the ROG Phone 8 lineup too.