Yamaha Announces Updated YBR125G With New Color Scheme and Added Features

Yamaha has announced the launching of a “new model” of the YBR125G, however, temper your expectations, as the latest model is nothing more than just a new paint job and some minor upgrades.
This has been the company’s strategy for quite some time now: Announce a new model featuring nothing more than a new sticker, a few minor upgrades, and a price hike.
Despite widespread criticism from bike enthusiasts, Yamaha doesn’t seem to change its approach shortly.
It recently launched a Rs. 17,000 more expensive “new model” of the Yamaha YBR 125, which lived up to the consumers’ expectations of being merely a new color variant.
Now, it has introduced the ’latest edition’ of YBR125G, and there are no real surprises, it’s just another iteration with a fresh coat of paint and some marginal upgrades.
The following are the upgrades:
- Fuel Gauge
- Gear Indication
- Trip Meter
- Cast Wheels with Front Disc Brakes
- Block pattern tire
- Level Adjustable Rear Suspension
- Halogen Headlight with Ring Guard
- Speed Transmission with Engine Balancer & Under Guards
- Sporty and Stylish Seat
- Special Double Front Fender
- Long Shock Absorbers with Rubber Boots
As expected, Yamaha has also increased the price of YBR125G by Rs. 18,000. Following the price increase, YBR125G (Red/Black) now costs Rs. 471,000 compared to the previous price of Rs. 453,000.
Similarly, the Yamaha YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange) now costs Rs. 474,000 compared to its previous Rs. 456,000.