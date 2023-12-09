News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Yamaha Announces Updated YBR125G With New Color Scheme and Added Features

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 9, 2023 | 10:21 am

Yamaha has announced the launching of a “new model” of the YBR125G, however, temper your expectations, as the latest model is nothing more than just a new paint job and some minor upgrades.

This has been the company’s strategy for quite some time now: Announce a new model featuring nothing more than a new sticker, a few minor upgrades, and a price hike.

Despite widespread criticism from bike enthusiasts, Yamaha doesn’t seem to change its approach shortly.

It recently launched a Rs. 17,000 more expensive “new model” of the Yamaha YBR 125, which lived up to the consumers’ expectations of being merely a new color variant.

Now, it has introduced the ’latest edition’ of YBR125G, and there are no real surprises, it’s just another iteration with a fresh coat of paint and some marginal upgrades.

The following are the upgrades:

  • Fuel Gauge
  • Gear Indication
  • Trip Meter
  • Cast Wheels with Front Disc Brakes
  • Block pattern tire
  • Level Adjustable Rear Suspension
  • Halogen Headlight with Ring Guard
  • Speed Transmission with Engine Balancer & Under Guards
  • Sporty and Stylish Seat
  • Special Double Front Fender
  • Long Shock Absorbers with Rubber Boots

As expected, Yamaha has also increased the price of YBR125G by Rs. 18,000. Following the price increase, YBR125G (Red/Black) now costs Rs. 471,000 compared to the previous price of Rs. 453,000.

Similarly, the Yamaha YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray/Matt Orange) now costs Rs. 474,000 compared to its previous Rs. 456,000.


