Asus ROG Phone 8 Launch Date and Design Confirmed

Asus is set to unveil its eagerly anticipated ROG Phone 8 gaming phone soon, and the launch date is now confirmed.

The 2024 ROG lineup, which includes the ROG Phone 8 series, will be announced on January 8 at the CES event in Las Vegas. Additionally, the official ROG Weibo account has announced that the ROG Phone 8 will be launched in China on January 16.

A teaser video released by the Chinese ROG account has given a glimpse of the ROG Phone 8’s display, showcasing a punch-hole cutout, a first for the series. The upcoming model will also feature slimmer bezels compared to previous versions.

ALSO READ Asus ROG Phone 8 Gaming Phone Gets First Official Teaser With Completely New Design

Asus has released more detailed renders of the ROG Phone 8, highlighting its new back design and a unique pentagon-shaped camera cutout. The image shows a gray and a black variant with the glowing Republic of Gamers (ROG) logo near the bottom. There will most likely also be a white variant, but perhaps that is reserved for the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate.

ALSO READ Asus Confirms January Launch Date for ROG Phone 8

Another video teaser shows the phone’s screen in a short looping clip.

The company is also conducting a blind camera test for the phone, indicating significant improvements in the camera setup. While it’s known that the ROG Phone 8 will have three camera sensors, specific details about these sensors are still under wraps.

The ROG Phone 8 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and may include up to 24 GB of RAM, 65W charging capability, and run on Android 14. Now that the teaser campaign has officially commenced, we expect to hear more details directly from Asus very soon.