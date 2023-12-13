Huawei Wants to Partner With Audi and Mercedes for Electric Cars and Software

Chinese tech giant Huawei is looking to partner with leading car manufacturers such as Audi and Mercedes to solidify its position in the electric vehicle (EV) and smart car software industries.

According to reports, the company recently held closed-door meetings with the two German automotive companies to explore potential joint ventures or partnerships.

Furthermore, reports in the international media suggest, citing sources, that the Chinese tech giant is mulling over spinning off its Intelligent Automotive Solution (IAS) business unit.

The move underscores its commitment to becoming a key player in supplying software and components for smart electric vehicles (EVs). The IAS business unit has an estimated value between $28 billion and $35 billion.

Mercedes has reportedly informed Huawei about its interest in acquiring a 3% to 5% stake in Huawei’s smart car software and components firm. Regarding Audi’s interest in the Chinese tech company’s proposal, nothing is known yet.

However, the two companies could reportedly partner to develop autonomous driving technologies for Audi vehicles in the Chinese market in 2025.

Despite the speculations in the media, none of the three companies have commented on their potential collaboration.