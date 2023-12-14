Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is Not Getting More Expensive

A recent article from a Korean media source indicates that Samsung intends to offer its upcoming Galaxy S24 series at the same price points as the previous Galaxy S23 series. While the phones may not be getting any cheaper, thankfully, they are not getting more expensive either.

In a related development, another report provides evidence supporting the inclusion of an emergency satellite texting feature in the S24 models.

This particular feature has been the subject of speculation for a while, but the emergence of a leaked screenshot seems to dispel any uncertainty. The screenshot explicitly shows that one of the Galaxy S24 models will have the capability for emergency texting through a satellite connection, a feature similar to those found in the newest iPhone models and Huawei’s newest flagships.

The recent report indicates that all models in the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will be equipped with a new emergency feature, regardless of the chipset used. Samsung has ensured that its Galaxy S24 series meets the 3GPP standards required for this satellite connection feature. However, it’s still unclear if this feature will be available in all markets from the outset.

As for the unchanged price tags, the company’s strategy is to capitalize on a recovering market by offering more features at competitive prices, potentially lower than those of its rivals. This approach aims to increase sales by 10%, targeting the shipment of 33 million units.

To manage costs and maintain pricing, Samsung is reportedly using the Exynos 2400 chip in the standard and Plus models of the Galaxy S24 in certain markets. On the other hand, the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be uniformly equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset across all markets.