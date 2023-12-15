Big Names Who Got Rejected in PSL 9 Draft

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is set to begin in February 2024, for which a draft took place two days ago, on 13 December 2023. There were a few notable omissions from the squads that people were expecting to be a part of the PSL.

Let’s have a look at who missed out on the next season of PSL.

Ahmed Shehzad

The most talked about character during the last few weeks, Ahmed Shehzad wasn’t picked by any of the six PSL franchises. This has prompted Shehzad to say goodbye to PSL. He is disappointed in all six franchises and has said that he’ll reveal the real reason why he hasn’t been picked by any team in the last few seasons.

Haider Ali

Haider Ali was bound to become the next big thing in Pakistan’s batting order, but it looks like he has regressed in his career. He was one of the rising stars who started with Peshawar Zalmi, but his career has only gone down in recent years.

ALSO READ Aamer Jamal Shuts Critics With 6-Wicket Haul on Debut Against Australia

In his debut T20I series, he performed against England in the United Kingdom, but he needs to rebuild his form and confidence before the next PSL season.

Umar Akmal

If there is one person to blame for the downfall of Umar Akmal, it is Umar Akmal himself. Recently, he got the opportunity to play and perform in the National T20 Cup, but he gave a lackluster performance which has resulted in him not getting picked by any franchise of the PSL.

Mohammad Irfan

For the second season in a row, 7-foot-tall Mohammad Irfan hasn’t been drafted by any of the PSL teams. PSL 2022 was the last time Irfan played in the franchise league when he represented Quetta Gladiators.

It looks like Irfan’s career is over. The last time Irfan represented the green flag was in 2019 when Pakistan toured Australia for a T20I series.

Sohaib Maqsood

PSL 6’s Player of the Tournament’s luck seems to have run out. He met an unfortunate event while playing in the National T20 Cup when he had an altercation with the Sindh Police.

Maqsood got a second chance in the national team after performing in season 6, but he couldn’t cement his place which has led to other players taking the spot.

Arshad Iqbal

The right-arm pacer gave consistent performances while representing Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the previous editions of the PSL, but this time around, his luck has run out.

ALSO READ Ahmed Shehzad Says He Will Never Play in the PSL Again

His progression from Pakistan Under-19 to the senior side was similar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, but he hasn’t been able to make a name for himself wearing the greens. He has lost his spot in PSL as well, but his comeback wouldn’t be a surprise as he’s someone who performs consistently in the domestic circuit.

Imam-ul-Haq

The left-hand opener played well for Peshawar Zalmi in the previous editions, but Saim Ayub seems to have taken his spot. Zalmi don’t require his services anymore, while the other franchises have gone for more aggressive options.

Hussain Talat

Hussain Talat was once termed as the next savior of Pakistan’s middle-order in white-ball formats. He hasn’t lived up to his name and now he has been discarded from the PSL. Such is the ruthlessness of the leagues as one bad season can seriously hurt a player’s career. Talat had a good outing with Islamabad United, but his utility is not required anymore.

Mohammad Ilyas

The short-heighted fast bowler has always been a favorite of Multan Sultans owner, Ali Tareen, but this time around no franchise has shown interest in him.

Ilyas was groomed by Sultans’ camp in South Punjab during the initial stage of his career, but his honeymoon period seems to have come to an end.

Zafar Gohar

The leftie all-rounder is a favorite of the English counties, but he couldn’t make the cut for next year’s PSL. He is a player with a lot of utility, but the selectors of the franchises have other options in mind. Mohammad Nawaz, who had a terrible World Cup campaign, was picked before Gohar which indicates the franchise preference.

Gohar has been consistently playing for English county, Gloucestershire, for numerous seasons now.

Imran Tahir

The Pakistan-born South African leg-spinner had been a mainstay of the PSL since its start, but season 9 will progress without him. The 44-year-old represented Karachi Kings in season 8, but this time around he hasn’t been picked.

Tahir is a PSL veteran, but his progression from a bowler to a mentor for the youngsters is a possibility.

Zahid Mehmood

Right-arm leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood is an experienced professional who played for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in previous PSL seasons.

This is the second consecutive time that he hasn’t been picked in the draft. Is this the end of the road for the 35-year-old?

Martin Guptill

Kiwi opening batter represented Quetta Gladiators in the previous season of PSL, but this time no one drafted him into their squad. Guptill is known to be an aggressor at the top of an inning, but no franchise seemed interested in contracting him.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Make Unique Style Statement in Signature Red Jackets

He has played for Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in different seasons, but he will have to try his luck next time around.