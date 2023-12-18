Apple’s AirPods Are Getting a Cheaper Model and Fresh New Design

Apple’s latest generation of AirPods is expected to launch in the next few months and the wearable may just go through a design change, as surprising as it sounds coming from Apple.

Other than a design change, AirPods 4 are also expected to bring a few notable upgrades such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a USB C port, and more, while maintaining the same price tag. Better yet, a more budget-friendly option is expected to launch too.

The latest reports suggest that the AirPods 4 will come in two distinct versions. One will cater to the budget-friendly segment, targeting entry-level users, while the other will cater to those seeking more advanced features.

Presently, Apple offers both the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 models in both physical and digital retail outlets. However, users have found it perplexing to distinguish between the two headphone versions due to their minimal differences in features.

Fortunately, with the introduction of the new model, the company may opt to exclusively offer the fourth-generation headphones, streamlining the purchasing process for customers. Unfortunately, the specific distinctions between the more affordable and premium versions of the AirPods 4 remain unclear.

It can be presumed, however, that certain features available in the higher-end version may not be included in the more budget-friendly option. For instance, active noise cancellation, a feature previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro, is expected to be present in the premium version of the AirPods 4.

Despite potential differences, there will be shared attributes. Both models, for instance, will boast a redesigned look, combining elements from the current models and the Pro series. Additionally, an updated case featuring a USB-C port instead of Lightning will be introduced.

These are the only details available for now, but leaks in the upcoming months should reveal more.