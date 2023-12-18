Sony to Introduce an Industry First Rotating Camera Ring With Xperia Pro

As per a new leak shared on Weibo, the forthcoming Sony Xperia Pro model is anticipated to feature a rotating camera ring, serving as a control mechanism for functions such as zoom, aperture, and focus—reminiscent of a lens found on a DSLR/mirrorless camera.

Regrettably, the primary source is in Chinese, and the details were discussed on the Japanese site Sumahodigest, introducing language barriers to understanding the information. But based on the available information, it appears that the camera setup will bear similarities to that of the Sony Xperia Pro-I, with the addition of a rotating ring encompassing the lenses.

It appears that a singular ring will be utilized to manipulate one of the three features individually. Building upon the existing capabilities of the Pro-I, which boasts a variable aperture on its primary camera, the new model seems poised to adopt the variable zoom lens seen in the Xperia 1 series.

Those sharing the leak express skepticism regarding Sony’s ability to create a system that can seamlessly adjust the aperture, given the Pro-I’s limitation of switching between f/2.0 and f/4.0 without intermediary steps. However, using a ring for this purpose might be deemed excessive. A prior rumor suggested that the new Pro could potentially offer a range between f/1.2 and f/4.0, hinting at the possibility of multiple aperture steps.

Sony has traditionally included a hardware two-stage shutter key on its phones, a vestige from an era when physical controls were more prevalent. Nevertheless, even in those times, nothing as intricate as this rotating camera ring was seen.

Additionally, the rotating ring may not be exclusive to controlling the Xperia Pro’s built-in cameras. Sony phones, extending beyond the Pro series, can serve as external displays for the company’s mirrorless cameras. This feature could potentially function as a supplementary control interface for the connected camera.

The prospective Sony Xperia Pro-II is expected to debut next year, marking three years since the introduction of the Pro-I. As the launch date approaches, more intricate details are likely to surface.

As per an earlier leak, the Pro-II is anticipated to enhance all three camera modules. The Xperia 1 VI and 5 VI may be unveiled at the MWC next year, and the new Pro model could potentially be introduced alongside them or may be reserved for a dedicated launch event.