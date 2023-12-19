Kite Flying Association Announces Basant Dates Despite Official Ban

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 1:42 pm

The Kite Flying Association Rawalpindi has announced the schedule of celebrating Basant in the garrison city despite the government ban.

According to the announcement, the festival will be celebrated on February 9 in Rawalpindi Cantt and on February 16 in Rawalpindi City.

Furthermore, the association has banned the usage of metallic strings and those violating the order will be handed over to the police. Additionally, police have been urged to take action against wholesale dealers involved in the illegal production and sale of metallic strings.

The association emphasized on the dangers posed by metallic strings for human lives, adding that strict action would be taken against the violators as per law.

Officials of the Kite Flying Association of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Muhammad Iqbal and Iqar Mehmood, have strongly opposed the government ban on celebrating Basant.

The organizers have firmly stated that Basant will not be canceled while announcing rescheduling it for the following week if it is interrupted by rain on the originally planned dates.

In a bid to enhance the festival experience, the Kite Flying Association has announced plans to organize special rooftop BBQs for participants. Moreover, the association reportedly plans to arrange around 3.5 million kites and 1.5 million strings.

Arsalan Khattak

  • ان قانون شکن ، دہشتگرد و قاتل ” کائٹ فلائنگ ایسوسی ایشن ” والوں کو فوراً گرفتار کر کے کڑی سزائیں دی جائیں

    >