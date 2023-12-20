UAE Launches New Permit to Let Everyone Earn More Money

In a bid to combat illicit private tutoring and empower qualified educators, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced the Private Teacher Work Permit. Launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) on December 19, the initiative aims to establish a more regulated and professional private tutoring environment.

Purpose and Beneficiaries:

The ‘Private Teacher Work Permit’ seeks to reduce illegal private tuition and is open to various individuals, including registered teachers, employees, unemployed individuals, school students aged 15-18, and university students. Mohammad Al Mualla, the undersecretary for Academic Affairs in the Ministry of Education, emphasizes the permit’s role in safeguarding the rights of private teachers and ensuring students receive tailored quality education.

ALSO READ UAE Launches Permanent Residency Visa

Applying for the Permit:

Eligible teachers can apply through MoHRE’s smart application, website, or e-services system. The application necessitates documents such as a valid passport or Emirates ID, a signed code of conduct declaration, a certificate of good conduct, and a No Objection Certificate from the employer and student guardian.

Permit Details:

The permit is free for two years, allowing individual or group tuition and enabling extra income generation. Holders must adhere to a Ministry-approved code of conduct. Fines and penalties for unlicensed tuition are applicable, with specific amounts yet to be specified.

Key Requirements:

Valid passport or Emirates ID

Signed code of conduct declaration

Certificate of Good Conduct

No Objection Certificates from employer and student guardian

Certificate of experience or diploma

Photo with a white background

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How to Apply?

Private teachers can apply through MoHRE’s digital platforms.

Is the Permit Free? How Long Is It Valid:

The permit is free and valid for two years.

Can Licensed Tutors Work from Home Countries?

Yes, with a valid residency.

Does the License Cover Online and In-Person Tutoring?

Yes, a single license covers both.

Is There a Cap on the Number of Students?

No specified cap.

Processing Time?

One to five working days.

Application Denial?

If denied, the applicant can reapply after six months.

ALSO READ Sweden Urgently Needs 100,000+ Foreign Workers for These 20 Jobs

Empowering Educators:

This regulatory framework enhances the UAE’s commitment to quality education and protects the rights of students and teachers. The initiative aligns with the country’s ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant educational landscape.