ZTE Nubia is Working on a Flip Foldable to Rival Samsung

ZTE’s Nubia sub-brand is expected to announce its first-ever foldable dubbed the Z60 Fold sometime in 2024. This will be a horizontal folding device similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, but there is also a flip-style foldable in the works according to a new report from GSMChina.

The report from GSMChina claims that this new flip foldable will be called the Nubia Flip 5G, whose model number NX724J was just spotted in the GSMA IMEI database. The IMEI listing only shows evidence of the phone’s existence but does not mention any of its specifications. There is no information about a launch date either.

ZTE and Nubia phones, including the recently announced Nubia Z60 Ultra, are known to boast under-display (UD) selfie cameras, but it remains unclear whether the Nubia Flip 5G or the Z60 Fold will also have a similar camera. Although UD cameras give the screen a seamless look, they sacrifice the image quality greatly.

In 2024, Xiaomi and Honor, along with Nubia, are anticipated to launch their inaugural vertical foldable smartphones in China. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. While specific details about the Honor Magic Flip’s processor remain unknown, the device is expected to boast a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery, setting a new record for battery size in flip-style foldable phones.

The Honor Magic Flip is slated for release in the first quarter of 2024, with the Xiaomi Mix Flip projected to follow in the second quarter. As for Nubia, the brand is poised to introduce its Nubia Z60 Fold, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, in the first quarter of 2024. However, further specifications of the Nubia Z60 Fold are yet to be disclosed.