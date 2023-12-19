Nubia Z60 Ultra Launched With Stand Out Design and Under Display Camera

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has unveiled its latest flagship phone in the Z60 series, which looks more like a flashy gaming phone than a regular handset. Aside from its stand-out main camera design, it also has a color variant inspired by Vincent van Goh’s popular ‘Starry Night’ painting.

Design and Display

The Nubia Z60 Ultra sports a sleek 6.8-inch AMOLED screen that can hit 1500 nits of peak brightness, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The touch sampling rate goes up to a whopping 1200Hz to minimize input delay to the max, making it ideal for gaming.

ZTE is one of the few companies that incorporate an under-display selfie camera on its phone and the Nubia Z60 Ultra has one as well. It maintains 2.24μm pixels and a 400ppi pixel density around the selfie camera.

Internals and Storage

Being a modern Android flagship, the Nubia Z60 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chip, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. As expected from a nubia device, gaming-centric enhancements are incorporated, featuring an aerospace-grade thermal plate and a sizable vapor chamber with superconducting nanocarbon fiber. The phone is equipped with a dedicated Game Space and cutting-edge technologies like Super Frame Stabilization.

For software, the phone boots Android 14 with Nubia’s custom MyOS 14 UI on top.

Cameras

The Z60 Ultra stands out, particularly in the camera department. Its primary camera boasts a 50MP 1/1.49-inch IMX800 sensor paired with a 35mm f/1.6 optically-stabilized lens, a hardware combination that mirrors the acclaimed setup found in the Nubia Z50S Pro.

For capturing expansive scenes, the Z60 Ultra is equipped with an 18mm f/1.8 ultrawide lens featuring autofocus and 3-level optical stabilization—an exclusive feature for this lens category. The ultrawide sensor is no less impressive, sporting a sizable 1/1.56-inch 50MP unit.

Regarding zoom capabilities, the Z60 Ultra incorporates an 85mm unit with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the popular 64MP 1/2.0-inch OmniVision OV64B imager.

Battery and Pricing

The Nubia Z60 Ultra features a sizable 6,000 mAh battery with 80W charging.

Available in Black, Silver, or Gray, the Nubia Z60 Ultra comes in four configurations: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The starting price is $599.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Specifications