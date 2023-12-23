Yamaha Launches “All-New” YB125Z-DX With New Stickers and Absurd Price

Weeks after increasing its price by Rs. 17,000, Yamaha Motor Pakistan has launched the “all-new Yamaha YB125Z-DX“.

Despite taking its price to Rs. 440,500, the “new model” offers nothing more than new stickers. The updated Yamaha YB125Z-DX is now available in metallic gray, red, and black colors.

Take a look at the updated Yamaha YB125Z-DX:

Unfortunately, Yamaha has consistently followed a strategy of introducing new models with minimal changes – often limited to a new sticker, minor upgrades, and an accompanying price increase.

Despite facing widespread criticism from bike enthusiasts, Yamaha appears to be unwavering in its commitment to the current approach with no plans for a significant shift.

Similarly, the company had recently launched the YBR125G and as expected it was nothing more than a new paint job and a few minor upgrades.