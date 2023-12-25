FBR Fails to Act On President Alvi’s Order to Probe Irregular Appointments of Legal Advisors

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to carry out an order issued by President Arif Alvi regarding anomalies in the recruitment of legal advisers/advocates by the tax regulator.

The President addressed the issue of the appointment of Legal Advisers/Advocates to Chairman FBR in a public interest complaint. He further called for guaranteeing transparency and compliance with the law when appointing legal counsel to the FBR panel.

ALSO READ FBR Customs to Observe Extended Working Hours This Month

In his order, the President said complaints have been filed alleging nepotism and corruption in the appointment of Legal Advisers/ Advocates by the FBR’s various field formations. The individuals on the FBR panel who represent it before the judicial fora are also representing private parties in litigation against the tax regulator.

It is alleged that FBR ignored the SOP regarding Panel Advocates dated 23 August 2021 and the letter dated 15 February 2022 and that there is a violation of the terms and conditions specifically agreed to by the panel advocate in another letter dated 19 April 2018.

The President decided to refer the subject to Chairman FBR for further consideration, according to the order.