Govt Removes IG and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Dec 25, 2023 | 5:56 pm

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon have been relieved of their duties on the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Establishment Division, in its official announcement, confirmed the removal of IG and DC Islamabad from their respective positions prompted by complaints from various political parties, local media reported today.

In a letter by Khurram Agha, Secretary of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, he urged the Establishment Division to propose a panel of officers for the replacement of the now-vacant positions of IG and DC Islamabad.

The Caretaker Prime Minister has also forwarded a summary to President Arif Alvi of the removal of Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema. This comes after the ECP last week ordered the Secretary Cabinet Division to remove Cheema from the post immediately.

>