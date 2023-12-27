CM Naqvi Announces Lahore Ring Road Loop-3 Will Be Complete by January 31st

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has set a deadline for the completion of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3.

According to details, the caretaker CM inspected the project on Tuesday and he was informed by the officials that 60% of the work has been completed. Moshin Naqvi directed the officials to complete the remaining work by January 31 next year.

Naqvi was also accompanied by government and Frontier Works Organization’s (FWO) officials. The caretaker CM was also given a briefing by the FWO officials.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that there won’t be any compromise on the quality of work, adding that the project will be completed by January 31, 2024.

It should be noted that the construction work on the Rs. 17.798 billion Lahore Ring Road’s Southern Loop-3 had been initiated earlier this year.

Once completed, the project will have the biggest-ever interchange in Punjab, passing over Link Canal Road and Multan Road and ending 500 meters ahead of Multan Road.