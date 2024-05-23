Punjab Police Officer Faces Disciplinary Action for Refusing to Obey PML-N Leader’s Orders

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 23, 2024 | 9:03 pm

A police officer  in Lahore has been suspended for refusing to release suspects accused of harassing a woman, despite a request from a leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party.

According to 24NewsHD TV, Station House Officer (SHO) Rana Mujahid of Shalimar Police Station in Lahore declined the request of the ruling party’s union council leader, Shehbaz Chandi, to release the suspects of a heinous crime.

The dispute arose between the PML-N leader and the SHO when the officer refused to release the suspects. This led to a confrontation involving senior police officials, including the DIG Operations, SP Civil Lines, and the SHO, who appeared before a committee of Punjab Assembly legislators.

Due to political pressure, SHO Rana Mujahid has been suspended, and other police personnel were also pressured to reconcile with the political leader involved.

Police sources reported that SHO Shalimar had registered a case against six individuals based on the woman’s complaint and arrested two suspects involved in the harassment. PML-N Union Council leader Shehbaz Chandi visited the station and demanded their release.

SP Civil Lines Abdul Hanan stated that an inquiry is underway, and SHO Mujahid has been suspended until the investigation is completed. The findings of the inquiry will be made public once concluded, he said.

