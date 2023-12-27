Islamabad Airport Staff Recovers Woman’s Lost Bag Worth Rs. 4 Million

A lady passenger, after arriving in Islamabad from Karachi, forgot her bag in a baby changing room in domestic arrivals located at level-II of the terminal building.

Sobia Asif, a female sanitary attendant visited the baby changing room and found the unattended bag. Following the SOPs she took the bag into her custody and handed it over to Tabassum Ara, the Terminal Manager for Arrivals, who in turn deposited the bag in the Civil Aviation Authority’s Lost and Found office.

The bag contained the following valuables:

– UK pounds 110

– Pakistani rupees 22,830

– 10 tolas of gold

– Two mobile phones

– One lady’s Swiss watch

The total estimated worth of the items was calculated to be approximately 4 million Pakistani rupees. Later, the family paid a visit to the airport and contacted the CAA Lost and Found section inquiring about their lost bag.

The bag, after necessary verification, was returned to the lady passenger in the presence of the Chief Operating Officer/Airport Manager. She thanked the CAA management for their efforts and appreciated the honesty of the lady worker who initially found the bag.

The sanitary attendant Mrs. Sobia Asif was awarded an appreciation certificate and rupees 25000/- in recognition of her honesty and professionalism at the workplace.