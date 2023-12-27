The Perfect Spots to Enjoy New Year’s Fireworks in Pakistan

Just like the rest of the world, New Year is welcomed in Pakistan with dazzling fireworks, lighting up cities and fostering a sense of unity and joy among people as they welcome the upcoming year.

Here we have compiled a list of the popular spots in the major cities of the country where you can enjoy the fireworks shows with your family:

Giga Mall Islamabad

Every year, Islamabad’s Giga Mall hosts one of the most spectacular fireworks displays in the federal capital. In an announcement on social media, its administration has invited the citizens of twin cities to join the vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration and witness the dazzling festivities.

Eiffel Tower Bahria Town Islamabad

Bahria Town has announced that it will be hosting a range of cultural events and entertainment activities at the Eiffel Tower to welcome the New Year.

Dera Daari Islamabad

Dera Daari has announced hosting a reservation-only New Year’s event, which includes a buffet, live music, and fireworks. The full event, buffet, fireworks, and music, will cost you Rs. 2,500.

Karachiites can enjoy New Year’s Eve at the following locations:

Bahria Town Karachi

Just like Bahria Town Rawalpindi, Bahria Town Karachi has also announced a colorful evening on December 31.

Baradari Park Karachi

Baradari Park is another great place to spend New Year’s Eve with your family in Karachi. You can enjoy qawwali, jamming, and fireworks all in one place. Prominent artists Faisal Sabri and Husnain Faridi Brothers will be performing at the event.

Gorakh Hill Sindh

Celebrate New Year’s Eve atop Gorakh Hill and relish a breathtaking view of Karachi while partaking in exciting festivities to mark the start of the new year.

Spots in Lahore

Lahore’s Royal Fort and Badshahi Mosque are brightly illuminated on New Year’s Eve. Additionally, Pearl Continental, Marriott, Avari Hotel, and Bahria Town Lahore also organize events to make New Year’s Eve more exciting.