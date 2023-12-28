Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Days Again

Banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will remain closed for three consecutive days once again over the coming weekend.

According to the public and optional holiday list for 2024 issued by the Cabinet Division, banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed on January 1 (Monday). However, they will not be closed for their employees.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to issue a notification in this regard soon. This effectively means that this will be the second time within ten days that the banks will remain closed for three days. Last Monday, banks were closed owing to the public holiday on December 25.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that selected branches of banks are usually open on Saturdays.