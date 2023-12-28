China’s JAC to Launch The First Mass-Produced Electric Car With Sodium Battery

JAC Motors, a Chinese automaker with backing from Volkswagen, is gearing up to launch the first mass-produced electric vehicle (EV) equipped with a sodium-ion battery.

The sodium ion battery-powered EV will be launched by JAC Motors through its new brand, Yiwei. Compared to the lithium-ion, the sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density.

However, its affordability, more abundant supplies, and better performance in low temperatures could contribute to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. According to a foreign media outlet, the JAC Yiwei EV hatchback deliveries are expected to commence next month.

Volkswagen, in addition to its 75% stake in JAC, also possesses a 50 percent ownership of JAC’s parent company, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holdings (JAG). The other half is owned by the Chinese government, forming an intriguing collaboration in the automotive industry.

The Yiwei EV seems to be a rebranded version of the Sehol E10X hatchback, which was announced earlier this year. As per the foreign media outlet, the Sehol model offers a range of 252 km (157 miles) with a 25 kWh battery capacity, 120 Wh/kg energy density, 3C to 4C charging, and a HiNa NaCR32140 cell.

At the time of the introduction of the Yiwei brand, JAC announced its intention to discontinue the Sehol label and rebrand all its vehicles as either JAC or Yiwei. However, it hasn’t provided information about whether the Yiwei-branded model will keep the E10X moniker or not.

During the Shanghai Auto Show in April earlier this year, JAC unveiled an EV named the Yiwei 3. The model was launched in June with an LFP lithium battery. The company had also made its intentions of launching a sodium-ion variant public.

According to reports, the latest Yiwei EV is equipped with cylindrical sodium-ion cells from HiNA Battery. These batteries are assembled at JAC’s modular UE (Unitized Encapsulation) honeycomb structure, similar to CATL’s CTP (cell-to-pack) and BYD’s Blade. This layout enhances stability and overall performance.