China’s M1 Air Taxi Successfully Completes Test Flight

Considered the “air taxi” of the future, China’s domestically manufactured two-ton electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft has completed a successful test flight.

The air taxi M1 has been developed and designed by Shanghai Aviation Technology. It is 10 meters long, 3 meters high, with a wingspan of 15 meters, and it weighs 2 tons.

Furthermore, it can accommodate up to 5 people at the same time, boasting a design range of 250 kilometers and a cruising speed of 200 kilometers per hour. Additionally, the M1 has a maximum load capacity of 500 kg.

Moreover, the aircraft, powered by electricity, can take off without a runway and land vertically.

Its assembly process is very easy, requiring only 2 to 3 people, thanks to its ultra-light carbon fiber skin. Assistant Researcher of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Xu Dongsong, claimed that China ranks at the top in the world in both eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) and UAVs.