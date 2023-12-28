Govt Bans New Year’s Celebrations Across Pakistan

Published Dec 28, 2023

Pakistan has declared a nationwide ban on New Year’s celebrations as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are enduring severe hardships due to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

This announcement was made by the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, during a televised address. Emphasizing Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause in international forums, Kakar condemned Israel’s actions, which have led to significant loss of life.

Kakar urged the Pakistani people to demonstrate their support for the Palestinians by adopting a simple and somber approach to the New Year.

He highlighted the catastrophic nature of the war in Gaza, where Israeli forces are engaged in a prolonged offensive against Hamas, causing widespread destruction and a high number of casualties, predominantly women and children. The conflict has persisted for over 12 weeks, with Israeli authorities indicating their intention to continue the military operations.

The World Health Organisation’s head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed grave concerns about the situation in Gaza, pointing out the dire consequences such as severe injuries, acute hunger, and the risk of diseases. In response to this crisis, the Pakistani government has dispatched aid to Gaza and is coordinating with Egypt and Jordan to further assist the Palestinian people.

The ban on New Year’s celebrations in Pakistan, a country where such events are widely observed both privately and by the government, is a significant move. It is aimed at preventing the usual festivities, which often lead to incidents of celebratory firing and reckless driving, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

Sharjah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, that maintains official relations with Israel, has also announced a ban on New Year’s Eve fireworks. This decision was described as a sincere act of solidarity with the people of Gaza, according to a statement released by Sharjah police on Facebook.

ProPK Staff

>