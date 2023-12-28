KE Announces Massive Electricity Outage Across Karachi Tomorrow

K-Electric (KE), Karachi’s primary electricity provider, has announced a scheduled power outage in certain areas of the city on December 29, 2023, due to vital maintenance work at the Malir Grid.

This activity is crucial for improving the efficiency of the power distribution network in these areas. The outage, planned from 9 am to 6 pm, is part of KE’s efforts to conduct necessary upgrades and repairs, ensuring a stable power supply for its consumers.

The areas expected to experience the power shutdown include Askari-V Flats, Askari-V Malir Cantt, various sectors of Model Colony, Lassi Para, Rana Garden, Alamgir Society, Liaquat Avenue, Gulshan-e-Qamar, and several others. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for the temporary power cut.

KE has also encouraged customers to stay updated through its social media channels or contact their call center at 118 for further information.

This announcement follows previous power shutdown schedules for areas served by the Memon Goth-New Landhi Grid and Orangi Town Grid on December 25 and 26, respectively.