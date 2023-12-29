Minister Announces Hajj Draw Results as 56% Women Secure Place for Pilgrimage 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 3:35 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The results of the Hajj 2024 draw, conducted on Thursday under the government scheme, were unveiled by the Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed.

According to the minister, 63,805 individuals have been selected out of the 69,438 applicants for the upcoming Hajj.

ALSO READ

Minister Aneeq Ahmed announced at a press briefing at the Karachi Press Club that a waiting list of 5,633 applicants has been created by the ministry based on the cities of departure.

He added that in case any of the selected candidates decide against performing Hajj this year, the ministry will pick replacements from the waiting list.

Such individuals will be informed through mobile messages, websites, and a dedicated mobile app.

The Religious Minister added that applications for the sponsorship scheme are being accepted until December 31. According to him, 56 percent of the applicants are women.

ALSO READ

Aneeq Ahmed also highlighted the steps taken to enhance the pilgrims’ experience, encompassing the introduction of short-term Hajj. Additionally, in an effort to ensure the pilgrims don’t lose their luggage, they will be provided with suitcases with QR codes.

Furthermore, women pilgrims will be given Pakistani flag-themed abayas, and a free 7GB data card.

Moreover, the minister stated that the cost of Hajj has been reduced by Rs. 100,000, while efforts are underway to provide relief to pilgrims in airline ticket expenses.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Faryal Mehmood Opens Up About The Real Reason Behind Her Divorce
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>