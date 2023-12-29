Minister Announces Hajj Draw Results as 56% Women Secure Place for Pilgrimage 2024

The results of the Hajj 2024 draw, conducted on Thursday under the government scheme, were unveiled by the Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed.

According to the minister, 63,805 individuals have been selected out of the 69,438 applicants for the upcoming Hajj.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed announced at a press briefing at the Karachi Press Club that a waiting list of 5,633 applicants has been created by the ministry based on the cities of departure.

He added that in case any of the selected candidates decide against performing Hajj this year, the ministry will pick replacements from the waiting list.

Such individuals will be informed through mobile messages, websites, and a dedicated mobile app.

The Religious Minister added that applications for the sponsorship scheme are being accepted until December 31. According to him, 56 percent of the applicants are women.

Aneeq Ahmed also highlighted the steps taken to enhance the pilgrims’ experience, encompassing the introduction of short-term Hajj. Additionally, in an effort to ensure the pilgrims don’t lose their luggage, they will be provided with suitcases with QR codes.

Furthermore, women pilgrims will be given Pakistani flag-themed abayas, and a free 7GB data card.

Moreover, the minister stated that the cost of Hajj has been reduced by Rs. 100,000, while efforts are underway to provide relief to pilgrims in airline ticket expenses.