US Increases Premium Processing Fee for Visas

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a significant update regarding the premium processing fees for various visa categories.

This change, which is set to take effect on February 26, 2024, is a response to the current inflation rates and aligns with the directives of the USCIS Stabilization Act. The Act authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to adjust these fees every two years.

Premium processing is a specialized service provided by USCIS, allowing for expedited review of certain visa applications. For an additional fee, applicants can expect a decision within 15 days, a substantial reduction from the usual processing time that can extend to several months or more.

The revised fee structure includes an increase for Form I-129, used for Nonimmigrant Worker Petitions, from $1,500 to $1,685 for H-2B and R-1 visas, and from $2,500 to $2,805 for other categories like H-1B, L-1, and O-1. The fee for Form I-140, associated with Immigrant Worker Petitions, will also rise from $2,500 to $2,805 across all employment-based categories.

Additionally, the fee for Form I-539, used for changing or extending nonimmigrant status, will go up from $1,750 to $1,965 for certain classifications, including F-1, M-1, J-1, H-4, among others. The fee for Form I-765, the Employment Authorization application, will increase from $1,500 to $1,685 for specific F-1 student categories.

The revenue generated from these adjustments will be utilized to enhance premium processing services, improve adjudication processes, reduce backlogs in processing benefit requests, and support USCIS adjudication and naturalization services.

It’s important for applicants to note that any Form I-907 postmarked on or after February 26, 2024, with an incorrect filing fee will be rejected, and the fee will be returned. This policy applies to both regular mail and filings sent via commercial courier services. For more information and updates, individuals are encouraged to visit the USCIS website.