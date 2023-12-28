Poland is Hiring Foreign Workers for These 45 Jobs

Published Dec 28, 2023

Despite securing the second-lowest unemployment rate in the EU, Poland is grappling with a shortage of workers across various sectors.

Industries actively seeking new hires include healthcare, physical labor, and the food and services sector. The Ministry of Family and Social Policy in Poland emphasized the persisting scarcity of personnel in the country’s labor market in a press release issued this September.

However, Polish authorities acknowledge that the inclusion of foreigners, particularly Ukrainian citizens, has alleviated these shortages, with employers expressing considerable interest in hiring them.

Poland has also distinguished itself by ranking fifth in terms of the economic activity rates of foreigners among all EU Member States, reaching 81.6% in 2022, surpassing the EU average of 72.5%. This suggests that foreigners aspiring to live and work in Poland may benefit from labor shortages, increasing their chances of obtaining a visa if their profession aligns with the country’s labor needs.

Key sectors experiencing the most significant shortages, as identified by the European Labour Authority (EURES), include healthcare, construction, skilled trades, and IT. In-demand occupations range from Woodworking Machine Tool Setters and Operators to Finance Managers.

Occupations in High Demand in Poland:

  1. Woodworking Machine Tool Setters and Operators
  2. Wood Treaters
  3. Wood Processing Plant Operators
  4. Welders and Flame Cutters
  5. Vocational Education Teachers
  6. Toolmakers and Related Workers
  7. Teaching Professionals Not Elsewhere Classified
  8. Stock Clerks
  9. Sheet Metal Workers
  10. Roofers
  11. Psychologists
  12. Plumbers and Pipe Fitters
  13. Physiotherapy Technicians and Assistants
  14. Physiotherapists
  15. Payroll Clerks
  16. Painters and Related Workers
  17. Motor Vehicle Mechanics and Repairers
  18. Midwifery Professionals
  19. Metal Working Machine Tool Setters and Operators
  20. Metal Polishers, Wheel Grinders, and Tool Sharpeners
  21. Lifting Truck Operators
  22. Legal and Related Associate Professionals
  23. House Builders
  24. Heavy Truck and Lorry Drivers
  25. Handicraft Workers in Wood, Basketry, and Related Fields
  26. Generalist Medical Practitioners
  27. Floor Layers and Tile Setters
  28. Finance Managers
  29. Earthmoving and Related Plant Operators
  30. Cooks
  31. Concrete Placers, Concrete Finishers, and Related Workers
  32. Civil Engineering Labourers
  33. Carpenters and Joiners
  34. Cabinet-makers and Related Workers
  35. Bus and Tram Drivers
  36. Building Structure Cleaners
  37. Building Frame and Related Trades Workers
  38. Building Construction Labourers
  39. Building and Related Electricians
  40. Bricklayers and Related Workers
  41. Bakers, Pastry-cooks, and Confectionery Makers
  42. Ambulance Workers
  43. Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics
  44. Accounting Associate Professionals
  45. Accounting and Bookkeeping Clerks
For those requiring a visa to work in Poland, individuals from EU/EEA countries or Switzerland are exempt. Non-EU citizens must have a work permit applied for by Polish employers before obtaining a work visa at the Polish Embassy. Before initiating the visa application process, foreigners must select one of the five types of work permits that align with their job circumstances.

Poland continues to attract individuals seeking new employment opportunities, evidenced by the issuance of thousands of national visas in the past year and the first half of 2023. Notably, in 2022, Poland granted 138,789 work visas to Ukrainians, 120,914 national visas to Belarusians, and 10,946 national visas to Turks.

