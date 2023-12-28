News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Xiaomi Launches Its First Electric Car Called SU7

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 28, 2023 | 3:16 pm

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has finally launched its much-anticipated electric vehicle the SU7 at an event on Thursday.

The company’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, who had previously teased the vehicle, revealed it to the public during the launch event in Beijing, China. Lei Jun expressed his company’s ambition to become one of the world’s top 5 automakers over the next 15 to 20 years.

He added that Xiaomi’s goal is to make a dream car that is as good as Porsche and Tesla. However, he did not unveil how much the car would cost.

In a series of posts on X, Lei Jun revealed the three colors in which the car has been launched: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

Furthermore, Xiaomi announced that the SU7 goes from 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, “officially joining the 2s Supercar Club with a single step.” It is expected to go on sale in the next few months.

Here are some of its features:

  • Top Speed: 265km/h
  • From 0 to 200 km/h in 10.67 seconds
  • 800V HyperCharge
  • Up to 220 KM range in 5 minutes of charge
  • Up to 510 KM range in 15 minutes of charge
  • 800 KM CLTC recharge range

Moreover, Lei Jun also announced that American automobile designer, Christopher Edward Bangle, has joined them as the design consultant. Xiaomi CEO added that Bangle ‘couldn’t believe that we had built such an impressive car in such a short time.’

