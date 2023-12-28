Xiaomi Launches Its First Electric Car Called SU7

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has finally launched its much-anticipated electric vehicle the SU7 at an event on Thursday.

The company’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, who had previously teased the vehicle, revealed it to the public during the launch event in Beijing, China. Lei Jun expressed his company’s ambition to become one of the world’s top 5 automakers over the next 15 to 20 years.

He added that Xiaomi’s goal is to make a dream car that is as good as Porsche and Tesla. However, he did not unveil how much the car would cost.

In a series of posts on X, Lei Jun revealed the three colors in which the car has been launched: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

Mineral Gray is inspired by the rock layers of the Yardang landform. It's not too bright, not too dark, just evokes a kind of serenity. #XiaomiSU7 pic.twitter.com/J2ygCYPepw — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023

This Verdant Green has a golden reflection layer over a pearl finish. Pretty shining in the sun! pic.twitter.com/VARYw6RblF — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023

Furthermore, Xiaomi announced that the SU7 goes from 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds, “officially joining the 2s Supercar Club with a single step.” It is expected to go on sale in the next few months.

#XiaomiSU7 goes from 0-100km/h in 2.78 seconds, officially joining the '2s Supercar Club' with a single step.#XiaomiEVTechnologyLaunch pic.twitter.com/NUk9MvwNRX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 28, 2023

Here are some of its features:

Top Speed: 265km/h

From 0 to 200 km/h in 10.67 seconds

800V HyperCharge

Up to 220 KM range in 5 minutes of charge

Up to 510 KM range in 15 minutes of charge

800 KM CLTC recharge range

Moreover, Lei Jun also announced that American automobile designer, Christopher Edward Bangle, has joined them as the design consultant. Xiaomi CEO added that Bangle ‘couldn’t believe that we had built such an impressive car in such a short time.’