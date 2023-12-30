Vivo V30 Lite Launched With Aura Light Flash and 50MP Selfie Camera

Vivo has launched its latest addition to the smartphone market, the V30 Lite. This model marks a departure from Vivo’s traditional naming pattern, as it’s the first in the V-series to feature an even number, breaking the sequence of models like V29, V27, V25, and so on.

Design and Display

Featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1080p E4 AMOLED display, the V30 Lite offers a peak brightness of 1,150 nits.

Other notable features of the Vivo V30 Lite include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 dust and water resistance, NFC, and 5G support. The device has a sleek profile at just 7.69mm thickness, weighs around 190 grams, and is available in two elegant color options: Black Forest and Rose Gold.

Internals and Software

The V30 Lite is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and boasts a substantial 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 installed, though Vivo hasn’t specified the number of future software updates it will receive.

Cameras

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the V30 Lite’s versatile camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a high-resolution 50MP front camera.

A distinctive circular flash, named Aura Light, enhances the rear camera array.

Battery and Pricing

It’s powered by a 4,800 mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging capability.

Currently retailing in Mexico at approximately $530, the availability of Vivo V30 Lite in other global markets remains to be announced.

Vivo V30 Lite Specifications