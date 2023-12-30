Vivo V30 Lite Launched With Aura Light Flash and 50MP Selfie Camera

Vivo has launched its latest addition to the smartphone market, the V30 Lite. This model marks a departure from Vivo’s traditional naming pattern, as it’s the first in the V-series to feature an even number, breaking the sequence of models like V29, V27, V25, and so on.
Design and Display
Featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1080p E4 AMOLED display, the V30 Lite offers a peak brightness of 1,150 nits.
Other notable features of the Vivo V30 Lite include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 dust and water resistance, NFC, and 5G support. The device has a sleek profile at just 7.69mm thickness, weighs around 190 grams, and is available in two elegant color options: Black Forest and Rose Gold.
Internals and Software
The V30 Lite is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and boasts a substantial 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 installed, though Vivo hasn’t specified the number of future software updates it will receive.
Cameras
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the V30 Lite’s versatile camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a high-resolution 50MP front camera.
A distinctive circular flash, named Aura Light, enhances the rear camera array.
Battery and Pricing
It’s powered by a 4,800 mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging capability.
Currently retailing in Mexico at approximately $530, the availability of Vivo V30 Lite in other global markets remains to be announced.
Vivo V30 Lite Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 13, FuntouchOS 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1150 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF
- Colors: Forest Black, Rose Gold
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,800 mAh, 44W fast charging
- Price: $530