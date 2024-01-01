Metro Bus Track Pieces Fall on Road Endangering People in Rawalpindi

During the repair work at the Sixth Road Metro Station in Rawalpindi, construction material fell from the elevated track, but fortunately, no one was harmed.

According to the officials, they were carrying out construction work as usual when some material fell on the service road. However, they ensured no one was hurt and immediately cleared the road.

The repair work on the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station is progressing as scheduled and it is expected to be completed by January 10.

On the other hand, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the incident. He ordered the Secretary of Transport to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Furthermore, the caretaker CM also directed a prompt repair of the track.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station was allegedly damaged by Imran Khan’s supporters following his arrest on May 9 last year.

In November last year, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) initiated repair and rehabilitation works at the station. The repair work was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of December; however, it is now expected to be finished in the second week of this month.