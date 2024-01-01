Oppo Find X7 Price and Hands On Video Leaked Ahead of Launch

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 2:53 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Oppo Find X7 and X7 Ultra are set to launch on Jan 8 in China. The brand has revealed the design of both phones on its official website, where customers can pre-order them. But now some users have posted videos of the Find X7 on Weibo, giving a much better view of its front and back.

As shown in the video, Find X7 comes in four colors: Sea and Sky, Desert Moon Silver, Smokey Purple, and Starry Sky Black. The purple model is shown in a separate video. The other two colors have a leather finish on the lower part of the back, with a two-tone effect.

The device has a curved screen with a punch-hole cutout, and the bezels are barely visible. The back has a huge round camera module that sticks out, with the LED flash on the top-left corner. The device has a switch for alerts on the left side, and buttons for volume and power on the right side.

 

Find X7 will come in several memory variants, such as 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. The starting price is expected to be around $465 in China.

ALSO READ

According to reports, Find X7 will sport a 6.78-inch BOE OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will run on the flagship grade Dimensity 9300 chipset, with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W charging.

ALSO READ

The device will have a 32MP front camera for selfies. The rear panel of the device will house a 50MP (Sony LYT-808) + 50MP (Samsung JN1 ultra-wide) + 64MP (OmniVision OV64B periscope, 3x zoom) triple camera setup. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a metal middle frame, IP64 water and dust resistance, and Oppo’s Color OS 14 UI on top of Android 14.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Protesters Rally Against Tim Hortons Opening in Islamabad for Supporting Israel
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>