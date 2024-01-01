Oppo Find X7 Price and Hands On Video Leaked Ahead of Launch

As shown in the video, Find X7 comes in four colors: Sea and Sky, Desert Moon Silver, Smokey Purple, and Starry Sky Black. The purple model is shown in a separate video. The other two colors have a leather finish on the lower part of the back, with a two-tone effect.

The device has a curved screen with a punch-hole cutout, and the bezels are barely visible. The back has a huge round camera module that sticks out, with the LED flash on the top-left corner. The device has a switch for alerts on the left side, and buttons for volume and power on the right side.