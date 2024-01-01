Oppo Find X7 Price and Hands On Video Leaked Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X7 and X7 Ultra are set to launch on Jan 8 in China. The brand has revealed the design of both phones on its official website, where customers can pre-order them. But now some users have posted videos of the Find X7 on Weibo, giving a much better view of its front and back.
As shown in the video, Find X7 comes in four colors: Sea and Sky, Desert Moon Silver, Smokey Purple, and Starry Sky Black. The purple model is shown in a separate video. The other two colors have a leather finish on the lower part of the back, with a two-tone effect.
The device has a curved screen with a punch-hole cutout, and the bezels are barely visible. The back has a huge round camera module that sticks out, with the LED flash on the top-left corner. The device has a switch for alerts on the left side, and buttons for volume and power on the right side.
Find X7 will come in several memory variants, such as 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. The starting price is expected to be around $465 in China.
According to reports, Find X7 will sport a 6.78-inch BOE OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will run on the flagship grade Dimensity 9300 chipset, with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W charging.
The device will have a 32MP front camera for selfies. The rear panel of the device will house a 50MP (Sony LYT-808) + 50MP (Samsung JN1 ultra-wide) + 64MP (OmniVision OV64B periscope, 3x zoom) triple camera setup. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a metal middle frame, IP64 water and dust resistance, and Oppo’s Color OS 14 UI on top of Android 14.