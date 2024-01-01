UK Announces Good News for Foreigners Who Want to Work on Visit Visa

In a move geared towards enhancing business and tourism, the United Kingdom is poised to implement significant modifications to its Visitor Visa regulations, effective January 31, 2024.

The updated immigration rules, unveiled by the UK government, herald a new era for visitors by expanding the scope of permissible activities while preserving the core purpose of their visit.

Remote Work Authorization for Overseas Employees

A groundbreaking aspect of the revised guidelines is the unprecedented privilege bestowed upon visitors, allowing them to continue working for an overseas employer during their stay in the UK. However, it is imperative to underscore that the primary intent of their visit should align with tourism, familial visits, or engagement in non-work-related activities. Moreover, any remote work conducted in the UK must be directly linked to the visitor’s overseas employment.

Key Augmentations to Visitor Visa Activities

The updated rules usher in several pivotal expansions to the activities allowed under the Visitor Visa:

Client Work Eligibility: Holders of these visas can now engage in client work under specific conditions. This encompasses working in a company with branches both in the UK and abroad, where client work constitutes a minor aspect of their overseas job and is indispensable for a project or service by their employer’s UK branch. Working from the UK: Visitors are now permitted to work from the UK, provided that remote work is not the primary reason for their visit. Scientists, Researchers, and Academics: Professionals in these fields can conduct research in the UK, with the exception of academics applying for a 12-month visit visa or extending permission from within the country. Expanded Activities for Lawyers: Lawyers on Visitor Visas can partake in additional activities in the UK, including providing advice, acting as an expert witness, participating in arbitrations, legal proceedings, and teaching. Paid Engagements for Speakers: Speakers visiting the UK on a visitor visa will now be eligible to receive payment for their talks. Merger of Permitted Paid Engagement (PPE) Visitor Route: The PPE Visitor route will be integrated into the Standard Visitor route. Individuals engaged in paid activities will no longer necessitate a separate visa, but they must plan their activities within 30 days of arrival.

Anticipated Positive Impact

These transformative changes, particularly the allowance for remote work, are anticipated to fuel both business and tourism in the UK. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding business visitor rules and enabling a broader range of permitted activities. Further reforms are on the horizon for 2024, signaling a positive outlook for fostering business and tourism in the United Kingdom.