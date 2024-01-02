Cement Sales Increase by 4.6% in December 2023

Cement sales in Pakistan increased by 4.6 percent in December 2023 on a year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association.

Total cement despatches during December 2023 stood at 4.06 million tons against 3.881 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during December 2023 were 3.536 million tons compared to 3.676 million tons in December 2022, showing a decline of 3.81 percent. However, exports despatches increased by a massive 155.85 percent as the volumes jumped from 205,061 tons in December 2022 to 524,656 tons in December 2023.

In December 2023, North-based cement mills despatched 3.012 million tons of cement against 3.01 million tons of despatches in December 2022 showing almost flat growth. On the contrary, south-based mills despatched 1.048 million tons of cement during December 2023 which was 20.50 percent higher compared to the despatches of 0.87 million tons during December 2022.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.936 million tons of cement in domestic markets in December 2023 showing a decline of 0.69 percent against 2.956 million tons of despatches in December 2022. South-based mills despatched 600,073 tons of cement in local markets during December 2023 which was 16.62 percent less compared to the despatches of 719,721 during December 2022.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 39.58 percent as the quantities increased from 54,427 tons in December 2022 to 75,967 tons in December 2023. Exports from the South also increased by a massive 197.87 percent to 448,689 tons in December 2023 from 150,634 tons during the same month last year.

During the first six months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 23.876 million tons which is 9.71 percent higher than 21.764 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 20.223 million tons against 20.030 million tons during the same period last year showing an increase of 0.97 percent.

Export despatches were substantially higher by 110.66 percent as the volumes increased to 3.653 million tons during the first six months of the current fiscal year compared to 1.734 million tons of exports done during the same period of the last fiscal year.

North-based Mills despatched 16.772 million tons of cement domestically during the first six months of the current fiscal year showing an increase of 1.52 percent from cement despatches of 16.522 million tons during July to December 2022. Exports from the North increased by 33.40 percent to 771,173 tons from July to December 2023 compared with 578,074 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by North-based Mills increased by 2.59 percent to 17.543 million tons during the first six months of the current financial year from 17.1 million tons during the same period last year.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills from July to December 2023 were 3.451 million tons showing a reduction of 1.62 percent over 3.508 million tons of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from the South however substantially increased by 149.29 percent to 2.882 million tons during July to December 2023 compared with 1.156 million tons exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by South-based Mills increased by 35.79 percent to 6.333 million tons during the first six months of the current financial year from 4.664 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association expressed serious concerns over the negative growth in domestic despatches in the last four months. We are very hopeful that the government will speed up PSDP projects to increase cement demand and also give attention to our operational problems. Two major issues currently being faced by the cement industry are related to the new Axle Load regime and Track and trace system. We have approached the concerned functionaries and expect to get a positive response, he added.