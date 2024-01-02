Islamabad Police’s Lady Cop Smashes Marathon Record

Pakistan Road Runner (PRR) orchestrated the Sohail Memorial Ultra Marathon Race on 31 December 2023, from Islamabad to Murree.

Spanning a challenging 53km from Serena Hotel, Islamabad, to Murree City, the race drew 8 participants, 6 men and 2 women.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Umaira Sheraz, a dedicated Lady Cop with Islamabad Police, etched her name in history by shattering Ultra Marathon records.

Running alongside her team from Islamabad to Murree, Umaira Sheraz completed the 53km Ultra Marathon in an impressive 6 hours, 47 minutes, and 51 seconds. Conquering an elevation of 2104 meters.

Umaira Sheraz’s outstanding performance not only establishes a new record in Pakistan’s Ultra Marathon history but also solidifies her as the first and youngest female athlete to achieve this remarkable feat.

Beyond her prowess in Ultra Marathons, she serves as a motivational speaker, striving to inspire, educate, and instill a deeper sense of purpose in tomorrow’s leaders.

ALSO READ Arshad Nadeem Likely to be Sent Abroad for Training

Umaira’s achievements stand as a testament to the dedication and resilience of female officers in the force.

Her victory not only inspires the nation but also highlights the exceptional capabilities of women in the country.